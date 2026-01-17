Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump quietly makes changes to his White House ballroom project panel

Architect reveals Trump's ballroom will now be as tall as the White House
  • Donald Trump has appointed four new members to the Commission of Fine Arts, a federal panel tasked with reviewing his proposed 90,000-square-foot White House ballroom addition.
  • The appointments were revealed in court papers as part of a lawsuit by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which aims to halt construction until the project receives approval from both the fine arts panel and a second federal commission.
  • The proposed ballroom, which would permanently alter the White House's public facade, is estimated to cost $400m, and the East Wing has already been demolished to make space for it.
  • The new appointees, including architect James McCrery, who previously led the ballroom project, provide the commission with a quorum, enabling it to meet and consider the “East Wing Modernization” project.
  • Trump had previously dismissed six commissioners last fall, which had left the panel unable to convene for several months prior to these new appointments.
