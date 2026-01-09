Trump’s controversial White House extension could overwhelm historic building
- Donald Trump’s proposed $400 million ballroom addition to the White House is planned to be as tall as the original building, according to architect Shalom Baranes.
- The 22,000-square-foot ballroom, designed to accommodate 1,000 people, is part of a larger East Wing complex that includes offices for the First Lady and a new movie theatre.
- Commission members have raised concerns that the addition's height could overwhelm the historic White House, though the architect stated changes were 'possible'.
- The project faces controversy, including a lawsuit from the National Trust for Historic Preservation alleging construction began without proper approvals and accusations of potential influence-peddling due to corporate donors.
- The National Capital Planning Commission is scheduled to vote on the project on 5 March, with officials aiming for fast-track approval to begin construction in April.