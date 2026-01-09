Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump’s controversial White House extension could overwhelm historic building

Architect reveals Trump's ballroom will now be as tall as the White House
  • Donald Trump’s proposed $400 million ballroom addition to the White House is planned to be as tall as the original building, according to architect Shalom Baranes.
  • The 22,000-square-foot ballroom, designed to accommodate 1,000 people, is part of a larger East Wing complex that includes offices for the First Lady and a new movie theatre.
  • Commission members have raised concerns that the addition's height could overwhelm the historic White House, though the architect stated changes were 'possible'.
  • The project faces controversy, including a lawsuit from the National Trust for Historic Preservation alleging construction began without proper approvals and accusations of potential influence-peddling due to corporate donors.
  • The National Capital Planning Commission is scheduled to vote on the project on 5 March, with officials aiming for fast-track approval to begin construction in April.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in