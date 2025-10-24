Full donor list unveiled for Trump’s $300m golden ballroom
- Big Tech companies, including Amazon, Apple, Google, HP, and Microsoft, are among the donors funding President Donald Trump's $300 million White House ballroom project.
- Other notable contributors include cryptocurrency businesses Coinbase and Ripple, the Winklevoss Twins, Comcast, Lockheed Martin, and the Glazer family.
- Trump considers the 90,000 square foot ballroom a key component of his presidential legacy, reportedly finding luxury property development “relaxing.”
- The project has faced criticism, with a gala dinner for sponsors held during a government shutdown and demolition work sparking public concern.
- Richard Painter, a former White House chief ethics lawyer, described the undertaking as an “ethics nightmare,” raising concerns about corporations using access to the White House to raise money.