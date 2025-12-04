Donald Trump says the US is at ‘war’ with drug cartels
- Donald Trump insists that the US is at "war" with drug cartels in Venezuela, threatening further military strikes.
- He claimed popular support for using military assets against drug trafficking, stating that the U.S. would soon begin operations on land.
- Since September, dozens of strikes against alleged drug-carrying boats in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean have resulted in over 80 fatalities.
- Experts suggest these military actions could violate the War Powers Resolution, which mandates congressional authorisation for prolonged military engagements.
- Congressional committees are investigating a "double tap" strike on 2 September, where US Navy SEALs fired on a damaged vessel with survivors, with the defence secretary facing scrutiny.