Donald Trump says the US is at ‘war’ with drug cartels

Trump says 'this is war' as he plans to ramp up attacks on land in Venezuela
  • Donald Trump insists that the US is at "war" with drug cartels in Venezuela, threatening further military strikes.
  • He claimed popular support for using military assets against drug trafficking, stating that the U.S. would soon begin operations on land.
  • Since September, dozens of strikes against alleged drug-carrying boats in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean have resulted in over 80 fatalities.
  • Experts suggest these military actions could violate the War Powers Resolution, which mandates congressional authorisation for prolonged military engagements.
  • Congressional committees are investigating a "double tap" strike on 2 September, where US Navy SEALs fired on a damaged vessel with survivors, with the defence secretary facing scrutiny.
