Trump accused of plotting to steal Venezuela’s oil reserves ‘at gunpoint’
- Donald Trump's administration has been accused of plotting to seize Venezuela's vast oil reserves.
- The US Department of Energy revealed a scheme to control all Venezuelan oil sale proceeds indefinitely.
- These proceeds would be held in US-controlled accounts, with their use determined for the benefit of American and Venezuelan people.
- Senator Chris Murphy criticised the plan as 'insane' and akin to 'stealing the Venezuelan oil at gunpoint'.
- Donald Trump indicated a long-term US presence in Venezuela, aiming to 'rebuild' the country using its oil profits.