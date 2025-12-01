Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Is Trump’s war with Venezuela closer than ever after Maduro handed ultimatum?

  • A report suggests Donald Trump issued an ultimatum to Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro during a phone call, demanding he and his allies leave the country.
  • Trump confirmed having a conversation with Maduro but remained vague about its content, stating he would not characterise it as good or bad.
  • The US has deployed approximately 15,000 troops and numerous warships to the Caribbean as part of 'Operation Southern Spear', ostensibly targeting drug cartels.
  • Maduro has accused Washington of using this military buildup as an attempt to force regime change, a view supported by some experts.
  • Trump has escalated warnings, suggesting impending land operations and advising pilots to avoid Venezuelan airspace, which Caracas condemned as a 'colonialist threat'.
