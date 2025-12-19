Trump won’t rule out sending the US into war with Venezuela
- Donald Trump refused to rule out military action against Venezuela, stating he would not dismiss the possibility of war.
- He ordered a 'blockade' on sanctioned oil tankers, demanding Venezuela 'return all the oil they previously stole from us'.
- The US has amassed a significant military force near Venezuela, which Trump described as the 'largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America'.
- This force includes 15,000 personnel, 11 Navy warships, such as the USS Gerald R Ford aircraft carrier, and a US Navy submarine.
- The Trump administration has maintained a hostile campaign against Nicolas Maduro's government, involving the seizure of an oil tanker and air strikes on alleged 'drug boats'.