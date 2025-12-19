Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump won’t rule out sending the US into war with Venezuela

Trump garbles number of military who will get 'warrior dividend'
  • Donald Trump refused to rule out military action against Venezuela, stating he would not dismiss the possibility of war.
  • He ordered a 'blockade' on sanctioned oil tankers, demanding Venezuela 'return all the oil they previously stole from us'.
  • The US has amassed a significant military force near Venezuela, which Trump described as the 'largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America'.
  • This force includes 15,000 personnel, 11 Navy warships, such as the USS Gerald R Ford aircraft carrier, and a US Navy submarine.
  • The Trump administration has maintained a hostile campaign against Nicolas Maduro's government, involving the seizure of an oil tanker and air strikes on alleged 'drug boats'.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in