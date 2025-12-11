Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Venezuela oil tanker operation video released by Trump administration

Trump admin releases video of US seizure of Venezuelan oil tanker amid buildup of forces in region
  • The Trump administration released video footage depicting what it said was the seizure of an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela.
  • The video, shared by Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, showed military helicopters and armed personnel boarding the vessel.
  • Donald Trump confirmed the U.S. had seized a “very large tanker” and stated he assumed the U.S. would keep the oil.
  • Bondi identified the vessel as a crude oil tanker involved in transporting oil from Venezuela and Iran.
  • The tanker had been sanctioned for its role in an “illicit oil shipping network supporting foreign terrorist organizations,” Bondi said.
