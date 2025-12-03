How Venezuela’s president has responded to Trump’s threats
- Nicolas Maduro is reportedly sleeping in different beds and regularly changing phones to avoid US tracking amidst fears of military intervention.
- Maduro has expanded his Cuban security detail and brought in foreign counterintelligence officers in response to Washington's actions and a significant naval buildup.
- Donald Trump has escalated threats, warning of potential strikes against accused drug traffickers in Latin America, including on land, linking these operations to Maduro's regime.
- The US has deployed about 15,000 troops and over a dozen warships to the region as part of 'Operation Southern Spear,' despite facing some domestic opposition.
- Venezuela is reportedly preparing for a guerrilla-style resistance, while US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth addressed a controversial strike on an alleged drug boat, which some experts warn could be a war crime.