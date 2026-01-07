Starmer urged to stand up to Trump over Venezuela and Greenland
- Senior British military figures, including Sir Ben Wallace and General Sir Richard Shirreff, have urged Sir Keir Starmer to adopt a much tougher stance against Donald Trump's threats to acquire Greenland.
- Sir Ben Wallace, a Conservative defence secretary, accused Donald Trump of attempting to "thieve" Greenland's mineral assets and criticised the Prime Minister's "mealy-mouthed" response.
- Both Sir Ben and Sir Richard emphasised the importance of defending Greenland, a Danish territory and NATO member, warning that an attack on it could signal the demise of the alliance.
- Sir Ben Wallace argued that Donald Trump's motives for wanting Greenland are not about security but about acquiring minerals, comparing it to actions seen in Venezuela.
- While Sir Keir Starmer publicly supported the Danish prime minister, his response has been criticised for lacking direct condemnation, especially after the White House stated military action remains an option for Donald Trump.