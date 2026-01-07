White House claims control of Venezuela, contradicts acting president
- The White House claims to be in charge of Venezuela’s government, contradicting assertions from the country’s newly-appointed acting president.
- White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the U.S. is in close coordination with Venezuela's interim authorities and exercising “maximum leverage” over the Caracas government.
- Leavitt's remarks contradict statements from Delcy Rodriguez, the former Venezuelan vice president now serving as acting president, who claims her administration is independent, and no foreign agent is governing the country.
- President Donald Trump ordered Maduro's ouster and claimed the U.S. would “run” Venezuela, reportedly consenting to Rodriguez taking power due to her military support, rather than opposition figures like María Corina Machado.
- Trump’s claims confused some U.S. politicians, though Secretary of State Marco Rubio insisted the administration has a detailed plan for Venezuela.