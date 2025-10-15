Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What does Trump’s CIA authorization for covert action in Venezuela mean?

Trump gives CIA permission for ‘covert’ action in Venezuela as president says military ‘looking at land’ strikes
  • Donald Trump's administration has authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations within Venezuela, marking an escalation of the US military campaign against Nicolas Maduro's regime.
  • The authorization grants the CIA permission to undertake 'covert action' against Maduro and his government, either unilaterally or as part of a broader military operation.
  • Trump stated the CIA operations were authorized because Venezuela had 'emptied their prisons into the United States of America' and was flooding the country with drugs.
  • This action follows the administration's declaration of an 'armed conflict' with drug cartels and a series of five recent U.S. airstrikes that have resulted in at least 27 deaths.
  • Trump indicated that defense officials are now 'looking at land' strikes, and did not explicitly rule out directly targeting Maduro.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in