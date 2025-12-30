CIA allegedly carries out first drone strike on Venezuelan soil
- The CIA reportedly carried out a drone strike on a dock in Venezuela earlier this month, which the U.S. accused of being used by the Tren de Aragua gang for drug trafficking.
- The operation, which destroyed the facility without causing casualties, was acknowledged by President Trump, who stated they targeted a significant drug loading area.
- This strike marks a further escalation of the administration's military actions in the Caribbean, following increased naval deployments, oil tanker seizures, and deadly attacks on alleged drug boats.
- The administration faces growing legal and political scrutiny over these actions, with some experts labelling them as potential war crimes, though officials assert they are lawful under an 'armed conflict' with drug cartels.
- Despite congressional warnings against 'provocations,' the President has indicated a readiness to bypass Congress for military action, stating they would 'just kill people' involved in drug trafficking.