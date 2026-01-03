Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump makes ‘World War Two’ comparison when describing Venezuela assault

Keir Starmer says 'UK not involved' in strikes on Venezuela
  • Donald Trump has described the attack on Venezuela as "an assault like people have not seen since World War II.
  • He said that the US will "run Venezuela 'until such time that we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition."
  • Trump also revealed he was "prepared to do a second wave" after the initial attack, but it was not necessary.
  • The US stand ready to launch another strike if required in the future, Trump added
  • Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth lauded Saturday’s military action on Venezuela as a "historic operation," echoing his rhetoric about the "American warrior."
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in