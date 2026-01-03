Trump makes ‘World War Two’ comparison when describing Venezuela assault
- Donald Trump has described the attack on Venezuela as "an assault like people have not seen since World War II.
- He said that the US will "run Venezuela 'until such time that we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition."
- Trump also revealed he was "prepared to do a second wave" after the initial attack, but it was not necessary.
- The US stand ready to launch another strike if required in the future, Trump added
- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth lauded Saturday’s military action on Venezuela as a "historic operation," echoing his rhetoric about the "American warrior."