Flights divert away from Venezuela airspace after Trump shutdown order
- Airlines are diverting from Venezuelan airspace following a directive from Donald Trump.
- Trump urged airlines, pilots, drug dealers, and human traffickers to consider the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela "closed in its entirety."
- This instruction came after dozens of strikes against alleged drug-carrying boats in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean, which have killed over 80 people since September.
- During a Thanksgiving Day phone call, Trump indicated that the US would soon take action "on land."
- The directive was issued by Trump via a post on Truth Social on Saturday, 29 November.