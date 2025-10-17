Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US households seeing monthly rising costs, study reveals

Trump vows beef prices will go down after 'our policies kick in'
  • A new Harris poll indicates that three-quarters of Americans have experienced an increase of at least $100 in their monthly household costs over the past year.
  • The survey also revealed that 54 per cent of Americans believe the economy is currently in a recession, with rising costs reported by Democrats, Republicans, and independents alike.
  • While Republicans predominantly attribute price increases to standard inflation, 55 per cent of both Democrats and independents blame the government's economic policies.
  • A spokesperson for Donald Trump, Kush Desai, claimed that real wages are up and inflation is trending towards a 2.3 per cent annualised rate since Trump took office.
  • These claims are contradicted by fact-checks from CNN, which noted increases in grocery and electricity prices, and official data showing the annual inflation rate at 2.9 per cent, exceeding the Federal Reserve's 2 per cent target.
