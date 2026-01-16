Trump threatens tariffs on countries who don’t support his Greenland plans
- Donald Trump stated he is considering imposing tariffs on countries that do not support his efforts to acquire Greenland.
- Trump has consistently argued that the United States needs to acquire Greenland, a Danish territory, for national security reasons.
- The announcement regarding potential tariffs was made during a rural health roundtable event on Friday.
- A Reuters/Ipsos poll indicated that only 17 per cent of Americans approve of Trump's push to acquire Greenland.
- The poll also revealed that a significant majority of both Republican and Democratic voters oppose using military force to annex the territory.