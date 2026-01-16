Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump threatens tariffs on countries who don’t support his Greenland plans

Video Player Placeholder
Trump says he may tariff countries who oppose his plan to acquire Greenland
  • Donald Trump stated he is considering imposing tariffs on countries that do not support his efforts to acquire Greenland.
  • Trump has consistently argued that the United States needs to acquire Greenland, a Danish territory, for national security reasons.
  • The announcement regarding potential tariffs was made during a rural health roundtable event on Friday.
  • A Reuters/Ipsos poll indicated that only 17 per cent of Americans approve of Trump's push to acquire Greenland.
  • The poll also revealed that a significant majority of both Republican and Democratic voters oppose using military force to annex the territory.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in