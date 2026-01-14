Trump Greenland demands rejected after White House meeting: ‘Absolutely not necessary’
- Donald Trump continues to demand the US acquire Greenland, citing national security concerns and the need to prevent Russian or Chinese control.
- Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected Trump's demands, asserting their sovereignty and stating that US acquisition is 'absolutely not necessary'.
- In response to 'geopolitical tensions' spreading to the Arctic, Denmark and Greenland are increasing their military presence on the island, with NATO allies like Sweden providing support.
- A working group is being established between Denmark and the US to address differences, though Denmark has made its 'red lines' regarding the Kingdom's sovereignty clear.
- European leaders, including the EU Commission President and French President Emmanuel Macron, have expressed strong support for Denmark's sovereignty over Greenland.