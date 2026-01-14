Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump Greenland demands rejected after White House meeting: ‘Absolutely not necessary’

Trump responds to Greenland PM rejecting US sovereignty: 'That's gonna be a big problem for him'
  • Donald Trump continues to demand the US acquire Greenland, citing national security concerns and the need to prevent Russian or Chinese control.
  • Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected Trump's demands, asserting their sovereignty and stating that US acquisition is 'absolutely not necessary'.
  • In response to 'geopolitical tensions' spreading to the Arctic, Denmark and Greenland are increasing their military presence on the island, with NATO allies like Sweden providing support.
  • A working group is being established between Denmark and the US to address differences, though Denmark has made its 'red lines' regarding the Kingdom's sovereignty clear.
  • European leaders, including the EU Commission President and French President Emmanuel Macron, have expressed strong support for Denmark's sovereignty over Greenland.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in