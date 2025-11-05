Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump taking no blame as Republicans suffer heavy election night losses

Zohran Mamdani wins New York Mayoral Election
  • Republicans experienced significant losses in recent elections, including the New York City mayoral race and gubernatorial contests in New Jersey and Virginia.
  • President Donald Trump swiftly attributed these defeats to his name not being on the ballot and the government shutdown, which he blames on Democrats.
  • Exit polls from NBC News revealed widespread voter dissatisfaction with the president's performance across New Jersey, Virginia, New York, and California.
  • Voters in Virginia, particularly federal workers affected by the shutdown, and those in New Jersey, despite the president's endorsement, opted for Democratic candidates.
  • Critics, including his niece Mary Trump and commentators like Van Jones, dismissed the president's explanations, suggesting the results reflected public fatigue with the status quo.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in