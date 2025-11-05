Trump taking no blame as Republicans suffer heavy election night losses
- Republicans experienced significant losses in recent elections, including the New York City mayoral race and gubernatorial contests in New Jersey and Virginia.
- President Donald Trump swiftly attributed these defeats to his name not being on the ballot and the government shutdown, which he blames on Democrats.
- Exit polls from NBC News revealed widespread voter dissatisfaction with the president's performance across New Jersey, Virginia, New York, and California.
- Voters in Virginia, particularly federal workers affected by the shutdown, and those in New Jersey, despite the president's endorsement, opted for Democratic candidates.
- Critics, including his niece Mary Trump and commentators like Van Jones, dismissed the president's explanations, suggesting the results reflected public fatigue with the status quo.