US ‘armada’ sailing towards Iran as fears over military strike grow
- The President stated that a US military "armada" is sailing towards Iran, warning of a potential response that would make previous attacks "look like peanuts".
- US military assets, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, have been moved closer to the Middle East following recent protests in Iran.
- Human rights groups reported that the death toll from Iran's protests has surpassed 5,000, with over 26,500 arrests and an extensive internet blackout.
- Iran's state TV, however, provided a lower official death toll of 3,117 from the unrest.
- The President claimed to have prevented the execution of 800 protest prisoners, a statement Iran's top prosecutor dismissed as "completely false".