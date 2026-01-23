Trump claims Putin will ‘make concessions’ as he pushes for Ukraine peace talks
- President Donald Trump discussed his ongoing efforts to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, stating that Vladimir Putin would “make concessions” for peace.
- A trilateral meeting involving the U.S. is scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates this weekend, with Trump official Steve Witkoff also meeting the Russian leader in Moscow.
- Trump claimed the war primarily affects Europe, not the U.S., despite the loss of innocent lives, as it is “thousands of miles away.”
- He expressed confidence in his ability to broker a deal to end the conflict, suggesting Putin would not take all of Ukraine if an agreement is reached.
- Trump indicated that both Putin and Zelensky have expressed a desire to make a deal to end the nearly four-year-old war.