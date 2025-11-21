Zelensky says US can make Russia ‘serious’ about ending Ukraine war
- Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that the United States possesses the power to make Russia "serious" about ending the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
- The Ukrainian leader emphasised that "priority number one" is a "constructive diplomatic process" with his American counterparts, in a video posted on Thursday (20 November).
- Zelensky's office confirmed they received a draft of a US-brokered peace plan, with talks anticipated between Mr Zelensky and President Donald Trump in the coming days.
- The new 28-point plan, as reported by Axios, citing sources, is designed to encompass security guarantees, European security, and future relations between the US, Russia, and Ukraine.
- However, the proposal has sparked considerable outrage as it would reportedly necessitate Kyiv ceding additional territory to Russia and undergoing partial disarmament.