Trump says US ‘doing very well with Ukraine and Russia’ ahead of further peace talks
- Ukraine has reportedly agreed to a new proposal for a multi-tiered response to Russian violations of a future ceasefire agreement.
- Officials told The Financial Times that Volodomyr Zelensky has agreed to a co-ordinated military response from the US and Europe if Russia violate the terms of the agreement.
- If Russia were to breach the ceasefire, the proposal states this would prompt a response within 24 hours.
- Trilateral peace talks involving the US are due to resume in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
- US president Donald Trump has stated “I think we’re doing very well with Ukraine and Russia”, adding that it is the first time he can say that is the case.
