Peace deal to end Ukraine war ‘reasonably close’, says Trump
- Donald Trump has stated his belief that a deal to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine was "reasonably close".
- Trump announced he would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later the same day.
- These remarks were made by Trump during a question and answer session at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
- Ukrainian President Zelenskiy reported that 60 per cent of Kyiv remained without power and thousands of homes lacked heating after a major Russian strike.
- US special envoy Steve Witkoff was scheduled to meet with Russian President Putin on Thursday, following a request from the Russian side.