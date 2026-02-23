Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

UK government doesn’t rule out retaliating to Trump’s tariff threats

Trump claims foreign interests swayed Supreme Court decision on tariffs
  • Downing Street has stated that "nothing is off the table" regarding the UK's response to the US president's renewed threats of increased global tariffs.
  • The US president has threatened to impose a 15 per cent global tariff following a US Supreme Court defeat, which could impact the UK's preferential tariff deal.
  • The UK government did not rule out reciprocal action if the increased levy comes into force, while also stressing its focus on constructive engagement with the US.
  • Business Secretary Peter Kyle has spoken with his US counterpart, Jamieson Greer, to express concerns about further uncertainty for businesses and to reinforce the need to honour the UK-US deal.
  • While officials believe the changes may not significantly impact most of Britain's trade, the government is seeking clarity on how the tariffs could apply to British goods and services.
