Kemi Badenoch warns against Britain becoming Trump’s ‘poodle’
- Kemi Badenoch has warned against Britain becoming a "poodle" to Donald Trump, pledging to rebuild the country's defences if she were to become prime minister.
- Her comments come as Trump threatened to impose fresh tariffs on the UK and Europe over their opposition to his proposed annexation of Greenland.
- Trump announced 10 per cent tariffs on several European nations, including the UK, effective 1 February, which would increase to 25 per cent by 1 June unless a deal for the US to purchase Greenland is reached.
- Badenoch criticised Reform UK for being "afraid to speak seriously about hostile states" and for the lack of focus on foreign affairs in Robert Jenrick's recent defection speech.
- She also took aim at Sir Keir Starmer's foreign policy approach, citing concerns over Chinese state influence and strategic ambiguity.