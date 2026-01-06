Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump repeats Tylenol claim as he slashes vaccines for children

Trump rules out holding snap elections in Venezuela
  • Donald Trump reiterated widely debunked claims on Truth Social, asserting Tylenol is unsafe for pregnant women and young children, and advocating for separate vaccine administrations.
  • These statements align with previous unsupported theories from Trump linking acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, to rising autism rates.
  • Simultaneously, his administration unveiled a new childhood vaccine schedule, reducing the number of recommended vaccines from 18 to 11 without consulting the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
  • Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., a known vaccine sceptic, announced the immediate changes, which roll back recommendations for common vaccinations like the flu and Covid jabs.
  • The changes drew widespread condemnation from medical experts and politicians, who warned of increased health risks for children and a decline in public trust in federal health guidance.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in