Trump repeats Tylenol claim as he slashes vaccines for children
- Donald Trump reiterated widely debunked claims on Truth Social, asserting Tylenol is unsafe for pregnant women and young children, and advocating for separate vaccine administrations.
- These statements align with previous unsupported theories from Trump linking acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, to rising autism rates.
- Simultaneously, his administration unveiled a new childhood vaccine schedule, reducing the number of recommended vaccines from 18 to 11 without consulting the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
- Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., a known vaccine sceptic, announced the immediate changes, which roll back recommendations for common vaccinations like the flu and Covid jabs.
- The changes drew widespread condemnation from medical experts and politicians, who warned of increased health risks for children and a decline in public trust in federal health guidance.