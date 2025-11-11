Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Scientists dispute Trump’s claims that Tylenol use in pregnancy causes autism

Doctor breaks down latest studies linking autism and paracetamol
  • International researchers have concluded there is no clear link between taking paracetamol (Tylenol) during pregnancy and autism or ADHD in children.
  • This finding follows an analysis of nine previous reviews and 40 related studies, countering claims made by Donald Trump and his administration.
  • The researchers noted that existing evidence is insufficient to definitively connect in utero paracetamol exposure with these neurodevelopmental disorders.
  • The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists reaffirmed that there is no causal relationship, emphasizing paracetamol's importance for treating pain and fever in pregnant patients.
  • When asked about the review’s findings, the American Academy of Family Physicians said linking vaccines to autism is “unproven and dangerous.”
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in