Trump press sec reveals who is really behind president’s Truth Social posts
- White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has said that posts on the president's Truth Social account are “straight from the horse's mouth.”
- She was speaking at a White House briefing Wednesday when a reporter asked her about President Donald Trump’s latest post about the UK’s Chagos deal.
- Leavitt told reporters the post "should be taken as the policy of the Trump administration” because it had come “straight from the horse's mouth,” adding, “When you see it on Truth Social, you know it's directly from President Trump.”
- Leavitt's assertion contradicts a previous White House explanation for a racist video reposted on the president's account depicting former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle as apes.
- The video sparked widespread criticism, including from some of Trump’s most loyal supporters in Congress. Amid the uproar, a White House official told The Independent that a staff member, not Trump himself, had “erroneously made the post.”
