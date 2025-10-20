The meaning behind Trump’s Democrat-mocking meme
- Donald Trump posted a video on Truth Social mocking Democrats' concerns about him potentially abolishing presidential term limits.
- The video features a mock Time magazine cover and a sequence of yard signs displaying 'Trump 2028' through to 'Trump 4EVA', implying the longevity of his 'MAGA movement'.
- This action follows 'No Kings' rallies across the US protesting Trump's use of power since returning to office.
- The 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution limits a president to two terms, meaning Trump cannot run again in 2028.
- Amending the Constitution to remove term limits would require a two-thirds majority in both houses of Congress and approval from three-fourths of state legislatures, a challenging process that has nevertheless prompted concern from Democrats like California Governor Gavin Newsom.