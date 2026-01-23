Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump makes bold claims during late-night Truth Social posting spree

Trump returns to US after Davos trip
  • Donald Trump posted over 70 times on Truth Social between midnight and 1 a.m. ET, shortly after returning to Washington, D.C. from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
  • His posts included attacks on political opponents such as Ilhan Omar, Joe Biden, Gavin Newsom, and Kamala Harris, alongside promoting a documentary about his wife, Melania.
  • Trump also reiterated false claims about the 2020 election and asserted he was responsible for “saving TikTok” after a deal was reached for the platform to operate in the US.
  • After a brief break, he resumed posting at 7 a.m. ET, sharing clips from pro-Trump news channels and an article from The Hill.
  • House Speaker Mike Johnson defended Trump's energy levels, stating he sleeps around three hours a night, following questions about Trump's speech and a visible bruise on his hand during his Davos appearance.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in