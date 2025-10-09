Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump eyes Middle East trip to coincide with Hamas hostage release

Israel says a cease-fire will go into effect on Friday as part of the U.S.-brokered peace deal with Hamas
Israel says a cease-fire will go into effect on Friday as part of the U.S.-brokered peace deal with Hamas (Getty Images)
  • Donald Trump announced a US-brokered peace deal between Israel and Hamas, which includes the release of approximately 20 remaining living hostages and bodies of deceased ones.
  • The president stated he would travel to the Middle East, specifically Egypt, for an official signing of the agreement, expecting the hostages to be released early next week.
  • Trump expressed hope that the deal, negotiated with US and Arab representatives, would lead to 'everlasting peace' in the region after two years of conflict.
  • Wild celebrations have erupted in Gaza and Israel following the announcement, with the Israeli cabinet needing to ratify the deal for a ceasefire to commence 24 hours later.
  • Hamas confirmed the agreement includes troop withdrawal, prisoner exchanges, and aid entry, while Trump indicated Arab nations would assist in rebuilding Gaza.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in