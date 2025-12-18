Why Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire fans could be banned from the 2026 World Cup
- Donald Trump's administration has imposed a travel ban on Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire, potentially preventing their fans from attending the 2026 World Cup.
- These African nations join Haiti and Iran as World Cup participants facing severe entry restrictions to the United States.
- The ban was justified by the Trump administration citing high tourist visa overstay rates, alongside concerns about widespread corruption and unreliable civil documents.
- Athletes, team members, and their immediate relatives travelling for major sporting events like the World Cup are exempt from these new rules.
- The updated restrictions also include full entry bans for several other countries and partial restrictions for an additional 15 nations, as part of an ongoing immigration crackdown.