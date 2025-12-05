US to ban travelers from ‘more than 30’ countries
- The US is poised to significantly expand its controversial travel ban, with plans to extend restrictions to cover more than 30 countries in total.
- Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that President Donald Trump is continuing to evaluate nations for inclusion and there will be “more than 30” on the list.
- She would not name the countries under consideration, but questioned why the US should admit citizens “if they don't have a stable government there” and cannot be properly vetted.
- The current ban, enacted by Trump in June, prohibits citizens from 12 countries and imposes restrictions on seven others, citing security threats.
- This expansion marks a further escalation of immigration measures by the Trump administration, which has aggressively prioritized enforcement since returning to office.