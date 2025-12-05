Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

US to ban travelers from ‘more than 30’ countries

Trump announces travel restrictions on 19 countries in June speech
  • The US is poised to significantly expand its controversial travel ban, with plans to extend restrictions to cover more than 30 countries in total.
  • Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that President Donald Trump is continuing to evaluate nations for inclusion and there will be “more than 30” on the list.
  • She would not name the countries under consideration, but questioned why the US should admit citizens “if they don't have a stable government there” and cannot be properly vetted.
  • The current ban, enacted by Trump in June, prohibits citizens from 12 countries and imposes restrictions on seven others, citing security threats.
  • This expansion marks a further escalation of immigration measures by the Trump administration, which has aggressively prioritized enforcement since returning to office.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in