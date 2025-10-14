Trump criticizes ‘really weird’ Time Magazine cover
- Donald Trump expressed strong disapproval of Time Magazine's cover depicting 'His Triumph' in the Middle East, criticizing the image for 'disappearing' his hair and featuring a 'floating crown'.
- Despite his criticism of the cover art, Trump acknowledged the accompanying article was 'relatively good', detailing how his administration sealed the Gaza ceasefire deal.
- The Time article suggested the Gaza ceasefire could become a 'signature achievement' of Trump's second term, potentially ushering in a 'new era' for the region.
- During his tour of Israel and Egypt, Trump received significant support, with Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah el-Sissi stating that 'only he' could bring peace to the region.
- Upon his return to Washington, D.C., Trump is scheduled to posthumously award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead in September.