Trump says he’ll be president ‘4EVA’ in latest video mocking Democrats
- Donald Trump posted a video on Truth Social, mocking Democrats concerned about him abolishing presidential term limits.
- The video features a mock Time magazine cover and yard signs with slogans like "Trump 2028" and "Trump 2032", culminating in "Trump 4EVA".
- This trolling comes amid "No Kings" rallies protesting Trump's use of power and ongoing discussions about presidential term limits.
- The 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution limits a president to two terms, making a third term for Trump impossible without a constitutional amendment.
- Democrats, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, have expressed serious concerns about the future of elections and the potential for term limit changes.