Trump responds to JFK’s granddaughter’s death with ‘stunning display of cruelty’
- President Donald Trump is facing renewed criticism after responding to the death of Tatiana Schlossberg, the granddaughter of John F Kennedy, by reposting negative comments about the Kennedy family on Truth Social.
- Schlossberg, an environmental journalist, died at 35 from a rare type of acute myeloid leukaemia.
- Instead of offering condolences, Trump shared three posts criticizing the Kennedys for allegedly neglecting the Kennedy Center, which he has rebranded as the 'Trump Kennedy Center'.
- One reposted comment from Breitbart editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam noted that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, Schlossberg's uncle, was the only Kennedy recently involved with the centre.
- Trump's actions were widely condemned, with CNN anchor Jake Tapper describing them as a “stunning display of cruelty” and “social media garbage.”