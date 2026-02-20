Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Wall Street reacts as US Supreme Court shoots down Trump’s tariffs

How Trump’s tariffs impacted the markets in April 2025
  • The Supreme Court ruled against tariffs imposed by Donald Trump under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977.
  • These tariffs included a 10 per cent baseline duty on all imports and additional levies of 15 per cent to 50 per cent on many countries, while specific tariffs also targeted products such as steel, aluminium, and auto parts, with rates of 50 per cent and 25 per cent respectively.
  • Thousands of companies had challenged these sweeping tariffs through lawsuits, seeking refunds on duties paid.
  • Following the Supreme Court's decision, Wall Street's main indexes, including the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, saw significant gains on Friday.
  • At 10:02 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 207.03 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 49,602.19, the S&P 500 gained 33.44 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 6,895.33 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 153.93 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 22,836.66.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in