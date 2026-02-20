Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UK expects ‘privileged trading position’ to continue after Trump tariffs ruling

Related: Trump and Starmer announce signing of historic US and UK trade deal
  • The UK Government has said that the US Supreme Court ruling striking down President Donald Trump’s tarrifs is a matter for the United States to determine.
  • The ruling determined that the president’s global levies were unlawfully imposed under the 1977 law, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.
  • The UK Government has pledged to continue supporting British businesses as further details regarding the ruling are announced.
  • The Government said it anticipates that the UK's "privileged trading position" with the United States will be maintained under any scenario.
  • The UK will work with the US administration to understand how the ruling will affect tariffs for the UK and the rest of the world, it said in a statement.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in