Stocks jump after US Supreme Court tariffs ruling
- Britain's stock indexes climbed Friday, finishing the week higher after the US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's tariffs.
- The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE closed up 0.5% after hitting a record high in intraday trading at 10,745.76 points. The index also marked its biggest weekly jump since mid-December. Europe's STOXX 600, meanwhile, closed at a record high, gaining 0.8%, following the ruling.
- In the U.S., indexes were up but trading was volatile: Dow 0.23%, S&P 500 0.64%, Nasdaq 1.1%.
- The US Supreme Court struck down tariffs introduced by the US president, ruling they were illegal under a federal law for national emergencies.
- Trump is expected to seek alternative methods to impose tariffs, which markets will need to factor in.
