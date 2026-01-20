Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How global markets responded to Trump’s tariff threats

Trump-Greenland: Starmer condemns US use of tariffs against allies as ‘completely wrong’
  • Global stock markets experienced significant declines following Donald Trump's renewed threats to acquire Greenland.
  • The FTSE 100 Index plunged over 120 points, with other major European indices also registering substantial losses in early trading.
  • The controversy intensified after Trump threatened tariffs on nations not backing his Greenland acquisition plans, further detailing his intentions on Truth Social.
  • Investors sought safe haven assets, driving gold prices to a new record of $4,728 per ounce amidst the market uncertainty.
  • A critical meeting concerning Greenland is expected at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where Trump is set to discuss the territory's future.
