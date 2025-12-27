Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump tariffs blamed as bankruptcies reach 15-year peak

White House attacks judges who ruled against Trump tariffs power
  • Corporate bankruptcies in the US soared to a 15-year high in 2025, with 717 companies filing for Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 between January and November.
  • The figures marked a 14 per cent increase from the previous year.
  • This surge, the highest since 2010, is largely attributed to inflation, high interest rates, and President Donald Trump’s trade policies, particularly tariffs that have increased costs and hampered supply chains.
  • The increase in filings was most notable among industrials, including construction, manufacturing, and transportation firms, as well as consumer-oriented companies offering discretionary products or services.
  • Economists note a contradiction in the US economy, where strong overall growth (4.3 per cent GDP) is not evenly distributed, with many businesses struggling under the strain of tariffs and other expenses.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in