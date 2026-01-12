Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump gives an update on when the $2,000 tariff rebate checks may be available

Trump warns he'll be impeached during GOP speech
  • Donald Trump has indicated that Americans could receive the $2,000 tariff rebate checks he has promised "sometime toward the end of the year."
  • When questioned by The New York Times, Trump initially appeared to forget his promise but later asserted that congressional approval would not be necessary for these payments.
  • He reiterated the false claim that a $1,776 "warrior dividend" for military members was funded by tariff revenue, despite it being a congressionally-approved housing supplement.
  • The White House has not released a concrete plan for the checks, and administration officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, have expressed varying levels of confidence regarding their implementation.
  • The feasibility of these tariff rebate checks largely depends on an upcoming Supreme Court ruling concerning Trump's authority to impose sweeping tariffs.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in