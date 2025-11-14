Doritos to be made without artificial colors as Trump administration pushes ingredient changes
- The Trump administration is urging major food producers to cease using synthetic dyes in their products by the end of next year.
- PepsiCo is introducing a new “Simply NKD” range of Doritos and Cheetos that will be free of artificial colors, though the original versions will still be sold.
- Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. highlighted that petroleum-based chemicals offer no nutritional value and present measurable health risks to children.
- Kraft Heinz has committed to removing chemical dyes by the end of 2027, and 40 leading ice cream manufacturers have also pledged to phase them out.
- The candy industry has shown reluctance to comply, citing difficulties in sourcing natural dye alternatives and concerns over potential price increases.