Trump singles out Supreme Court justice after ‘deeply disappointing’ tariff ruling
- President Donald Trump laid into Supreme Court justices Friday, saying he was “absolutely ashamed” after their “deeply disappointing” tariff decision.
- “I'm ashamed of certain members of the court — absolutely ashamed — for not having the courage to do what's right for the country,” the Republican president said during a press briefing.
- He went on to call the justices a “disgrace to our nation” and “fools and lapdogs” after they shot down his global tariffs, ruling that they were unlawful.
- But he later praised the three justices who dissented, singling out Brett Kavanaugh while saying, "I would like to thank Justice Kavanaugh for his, frankly, his genius and his great ability — very proud of that appointment.
- After attacking the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on tariffs, Trump listed three acts that he says justify his sweeping levies. Specifically, he pointed to aspects of the Trade Expansion of Act 1962, the Trade Act of 1974 and the Tariff Act of 1930.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks