Independent

Why Trump was told to stay away from Super Bowl

Trump will miss this year's Super Bowl (Getty Images)
Trump will miss this year’s Super Bowl (Getty Images)
  • Donald Trump was reportedly advised against attending Super Bowl LX by aides who feared he would be “aggressively booed” by the crowd.
  • Trump publicly stated his absence was due to Sunday’s game in California being “just too far away” and his disapproval of halftime performers Bad Bunny and Green Day.
  • Aides were concerned that potential booing could generate unwelcome viral social media clips and negative media coverage.
  • The Super Bowl is taking place amidst widespread protests against the Trump administration's anti-immigration policies, with headliner Bad Bunny having publicly called for the end of ICE.
  • Despite earlier fears, NFL security confirmed there are no planned ICE or immigration enforcement operations scheduled at the Super Bowl or related events.
