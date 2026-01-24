Starmer to ‘withdraw Chagos Islands bill’ amid Trump backlash
- Sir Keir Starmer has reportedly withdrawn his Chagos Islands bill following backlash from the US.
- The legislation, which was due to be debated in the House of Lords, has been delayed over warnings it could breach a treaty with the US asserting the UK’s sovereignty over the archipelago.
- The delay follows Donald Trump’s U-turn on the agreement, where he criticised the move as “an act of great stupidity” after previously endorsing it.
- The government has accused peers of “irresponsible and reckless behaviour” for interfering with Britain’s national security priorities.
- Conservatives have criticised Sir Keir, suggesting the deal could be illegal and compromises national security, particularly regarding the strategically important Diego Garcia Military Base.