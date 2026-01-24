Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer to ‘withdraw Chagos Islands bill’ amid Trump backlash

Starmer slams Trump’s false claims on UK troops in Afghanistan as ‘appalling’ and demands apology
  • Sir Keir Starmer has reportedly withdrawn his Chagos Islands bill following backlash from the US.
  • The legislation, which was due to be debated in the House of Lords, has been delayed over warnings it could breach a treaty with the US asserting the UK’s sovereignty over the archipelago.
  • The delay follows Donald Trump’s U-turn on the agreement, where he criticised the move as “an act of great stupidity” after previously endorsing it.
  • The government has accused peers of “irresponsible and reckless behaviour” for interfering with Britain’s national security priorities.
  • Conservatives have criticised Sir Keir, suggesting the deal could be illegal and compromises national security, particularly regarding the strategically important Diego Garcia Military Base.
