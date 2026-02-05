Trump makes new Chagos Islands threat despite backing Starmer’s deal
- Sir Keir Starmer plans to hand the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, a deal intended to secure the future of the crucial UK-US Diego Garcia military base.
- The US President initially supported the deal, then dramatically reversed his stance, denouncing it as 'an act of great stupidity'.
- Sir Keir accused the US President of attempting to use the agreement to pressure the UK over Greenland.
- In a recent development, the US President has again backed the deal via a Truth Social post, describing his discussions with Sir Keir as 'very productive'.
- The US President also stated he retains the right to militarily secure and reinforce the American presence in Diego Garcia if the lease deal fails or operations are threatened.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks