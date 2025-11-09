Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump’s push for new $3.7 billion stadium to bear his name

  • Donald Trump reportedly wants the new $3.7 billion Washington Commanders stadium to bear his name, according to ESPN.
  • A senior White House official has allegedly contacted the Commanders' ownership to propose the naming idea for the stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2030.
  • White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt commented that 'Trump' would be a “beautiful name” for the stadium, crediting him with making its rebuilding possible.
  • The D.C. Council and the National Parks Service must approve the stadium's name, as they lease the land and manage the site.
  • Trump is expected to discuss the stadium naming with Commanders' owners during an upcoming game, having previously threatened to delay the deal unless they agreed to return to their original "Redskins" name.
