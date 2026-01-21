Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump slams ‘ungrateful’ Canadian PM Mark Carney over ‘freebies’ from US

Trump threatens Carney at Davos: 'Canada lives because of the US'
  • Donald Trump claimed "Canada lives because of the United States" during his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
  • He criticised Canadian prime minister Mark Carney, suggesting Canada receives "freebies" from the U.S. and should be more grateful, following Carney's comments on global diplomacy.
  • Trump reiterated his stance on Greenland, stating that "no nation can secure Greenland other than the U.S.", though he insisted he would not use force to annex it.
  • He also mentioned his planned "Golden Dome" defence system, claiming it would protect Canada once fully constructed.
  • The speech included criticism of Nato and Europe, with Trump describing the continent as "unrecognisable" due to immigration.
